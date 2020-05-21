FirstEnergy Foundation Donates $100,000 to Charitable Organi
AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation surprised deserving organizations across the company's service area with grants totaling $100,000 as part of its annual holiday "Gifts of the Season" campaign. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded nearly $400,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.
"We really enjoy surprising groups with these donations around the holidays, when the need for their services is so critical," said Lorna Wisham, vice president of corporate affairs and community involvement for FirstEnergy. "The recipients are chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees, and the grants are dedicated to improving the quality of life in the areas where our employees and customers live and work."
This year, 14 nonprofits received grants of $5,000 or $10,000 through the program. Recipients included:
The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.
FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.
