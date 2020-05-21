FirstEnergy's Ohio Utilities Remind Customers of Available A
AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With cold weather now affecting the region, financial assistance programs are available for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) customers in Ohio who need help with winter heating bills. FirstEnergy's Ohio utilities include Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison.
Assistance to qualifying customers is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus and the $175 Winter Reconnection Option.
Specific customer assistance programs also are available for each utility:
The Illuminating Company
Ohio Edison
Toledo Edison
To apply or learn more about other programs, visit http://www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call 800-589-3101.
FirstEnergy Ohio utility residential customers also can manage their electric bills through the Equal Payment Plan (EPP). With EPP, customers can make consistent monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their electric bills.
In addition to the payment options, FirstEnergy offers a Medical Certification program. Disconnection of electric service resulting from overdue bills can be delayed up to 30 days if it is determined that the loss of electric service would be especially dangerous to the health of a permanent member of a customer's household. An appropriate health care professional must complete and sign a Medical Certification Form for the eligible customer.
FirstEnergy also offers a program called Third Party Notification where a relative, friend, clergy, or social service agency can be notified along with the customer if electric service is about to be disconnected. The third party is not obligated to pay the overdue bills but can help make payment arrangements for the customer who might have difficulty paying their bill.
The Illuminating Company serves 750,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties. Connect with The Illuminating Company at www.illuminatingcompany.com, on Twitter @IlluminatingCo and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/IlluminatingCo.
Ohio Edison serves more than one million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on Twitter @OhioEdison, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioEdison, and online at www.ohioedison.com.
Toledo Edison serves more than 300,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.
FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.
SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.