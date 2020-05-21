FirstEnergy's West Virginia Utilities Remind Customers of Av
FAIRMONT, W.Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With cold weather now affecting the region, financial assistance programs are available for FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) customers in West Virginia who need help with winter heating bills. FirstEnergy's West Virginia utilities include Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
Assistance to qualifying customers is available through the Dollar Energy Fund, the West Virginia Emergency Assistance Program, the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), and the West Virginia 20 Percent Discount Program.
To apply or learn more about other company programs, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call 800- 686-0022.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison residential customers also can manage their electric bills through the Average Payment Plan (APP). With APP, customers can make consistent monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their electric bills.
In addition to the payment options, a Medical Certification program is also available.
An appropriate health care professional must complete a Medical Certification Form describing the resident's medical condition enabling additional notification prior to termination.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison also offer a program called Third Party Notification where a relative, friend, clergy, or social service agency can be notified along with the customer if electric service is about to be disconnected. The third party is not obligated to pay the overdue bills but can help make payment arrangements for the customer who might have difficulty paying their bill.
Mon Power serves about 385,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power on Twitter @MonPowerWV and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MonPowerWV.
Potomac Edison serves about 137,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.
FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.
