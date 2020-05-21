Foster Fuels Wins an Additional Five Years as Prime Emergenc

BROOKNEAL, Va., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, the federal government accepted bids from companies eager to earn the privilege of providing emergency fuel support to FEMA during emergency events. It was competitive with nine companies submitting offers, but on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Virginia-based company, Foster Fuels, Inc., was notified it had been awarded the five-year contract for emergency fuel delivery with a maximum price of $475 million. Foster Fuels has held the contract since its origination in 2006.

The previous contract, awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense in July of 2014, covered the continental U.S and included gasoline and diesel. It was scheduled to end in May of 2019. The new contract, termed through May 31, 2024, covers all 50 states, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. It includes propane, diesel, gasoline, and Jet A fuel.

Foster Fuels will again be supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA) and will continue to provide emergency assistance to communities impacted by natural disasters through its Mission Critical division. Some notable past emergency responses by Foster Fuels include Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, and Irma (2017), Superstorm Sandy (2012), and the Haiti Earthquake (2010).

"We consider this contract a great honor. We are proud to have provided disaster relief in areas such as Texas, Puerto Rico, and Florida throughout our last contract, and we look forward to continuing to provide assistance for the next five years and beyond," said Will Rohrig, Senior Vice President of Mission Critical Services at Foster Fuels.

Foster Fuels previously won DLA's Superior Supplier Award in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. This award is part of DLA's Superior Supplier Incentive Program (SSIP) and is given to each year's top-performing supply contractors based on areas including record of performance, quality, and business relations.

"We don't take this responsibility lightly," said President and CEO Watt R. Foster Jr. "We are always looking for ways to improve our response and to provide for those in need more safely and more efficiently."

Foster Fuels is actively working on ways to improve, including making investments in assets and technology and staging its own emergency response drill. This drill is designed to walk members of the Mission Critical team through each step of the emergency response process, from initial notification of deployment through return from the mission and debriefing. "There are many moving components and unknown variables coupled with limited communication," Rohrig offers. "We want to make sure the process runs as smoothly as possible from beginning to end so that we can provide fuel quickly and safely to those who need it most."

Established in 1921, Foster Fuels, Inc. is a privately held corporation, providing downstream distribution of diesel, gasoline, Jet A, and propane to residential, commercial, and government customers. Foster Fuels operates an award-winning emergency fuel division specializing in business continuity and disaster recovery solutions. More information about Foster Fuels can be found at https://www.fosterfuelsmissioncritical.com/.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Chelsea Harrison at (434) 376-2322 or email [email protected].

