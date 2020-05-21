Georgia Power earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for restora

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today presented Georgia Power with the association's "Emergency Recovery Award" for its power restoration efforts after 14 tornadoes hit Georgia in March 2019.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Georgia Power received the award during EEI's Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting.

"It is an honor to once again receive EEI's Emergency Recovery Award recognizing Georgia Power's dedication to serving our customers following natural disasters like last year's tornado outbreak," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "This award recognizes that when storms strike, the men and women from Georgia Power and assisting utilities will work tirelessly to restore power as safely and quickly as possible."

Georgia Power estimates that damage from the March tornado outbreak included:

Approximately 100 broken or damaged power poles

More than 16 miles of downed wire

Approximately 19,000 sustained outages at response peak

The EF4 tornado that struck Georgia's Muscogee, Talbot and Harris counties devastated communities and caused significant damage to Georgia Power's system. More than 600 personnel were mobilized as part of the company's restoration effort, including support from other Southern Company operating companies. Responding personnel dedicated over 20,000 hours to the restoration, and service was safely restored to nearly all impacted customers three days after the storm.

"Georgia Power's work to restore service safely and quickly to customers, often in dangerous conditions, makes them deserving of this award," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Their efforts exemplify the high standards our industry seeks to uphold, and I applaud their commitment to their customers."

Georgia Power has earned the Emergency Recovery Award eight times including as recently as 2019.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI)

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for more than 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

SOURCE Georgia Power