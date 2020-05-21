Georgia Power prepared for severe weather expected over the
EMPTY
EMPTY
ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With severe weather expected to impact Georgia over the weekend, Georgia Power is advising customers to prepare for the potential of wind, rain and possible tornadoes. The company is monitoring the changing weather conditions and is ready to respond to any service interruptions as quickly and safely as possible.
Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe weather and offers the following storm tips:
Tools You Can Use to Prepare for Severe Weather Year-round
For additional video tips on preparing for severe weather, visit GeorgiaPower.com/storm. The site features information on a variety of severe weather topics including Watches vs. Warnings, Staying Connected, Electrical Safety and more.
About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).
