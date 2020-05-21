Georgia Power reminds customers to be vigilant, follow simpl
ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a recent increase in reports regarding scams and fraud by criminals posing as Georgia Power employees, the company is reminding customers to be aware and follow simple tips to avoid being a target.
Georgia Power urges customers to be cautious when contacted by an unverified person claiming to be a Georgia Power representative. The company will never ask a customer to provide a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone. Additionally, the company will never send employees into the field to collect payment in person or ask a customer to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location (APL).
Georgia Power also provides the following guidance to customers:
Georgia Power continues to work with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to identify and prosecute criminals who pose as Georgia Power employees in order to defraud customers.
To learn more about how you can defend yourself against scammers and avoid falling victim to common mistakes, watch the company's latest public service announcements (PSA) on the company's YouTube channel.
Additional information about frequent scams and how the company works to protect customers is available at www.georgiapower.com/scam.
About Georgia Power
