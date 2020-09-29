Georgia Power set to electrify portions of its vehicle fleet

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power is set to electrify portions of its vehicle fleet as part of a corporate-wide, internal fleet electrification goal. Southern Company, the utility's corporate parent, today announced plans to convert 50 percent of its system fleet vehicles across the auto/SUV/minivan, forklift and ATV/cart/miscellaneous segments by 2030.

"Our company has long been committed to growing EV infrastructure across the state and supporting customers and businesses looking to go electric," said Nicole Faulk, Georgia Power's senior vice president for corporate and customer services. "We're pleased to take that experience and evolve our fleet internally through electrification. As Southern Company's largest subsidiary, the electrification of Georgia Power's fleet will play a significant role in helping us achieve this goal corporate-wide."

The internal fleet goal is part of a larger focus on electrification of the transportation industry and commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

Now offered by most major manufacturers, electric vehicles (EVs) continue to advance in range, performance and features. They are known to be better for the environment, have a lower cost of ownership than petroleum vehicles and, with their domestic energy source, promote local jobs.

Continued Investments in EV Infrastructure

With more EVs on Georgia highways every day, Georgia Power is committed to assisting customers with their EV energy needs and advancing Georgia as a top EV-friendly state. The company continues to invest in EV infrastructure statewide and will invest $6 million over the next three years in fast-charging EV infrastructure for the public.

To date, Georgia Power has installed 41 fast-chargers in locations across the state. The installation represents the newest technology in EV fast chargers, offering charging speeds up to 125kW – adding 100 miles in 12 minutes – dual dispensers and power sharing capability. These investments further enable electric vehicle adoption and the connection of communities across Georgia.

EV Resources for Customers

In addition to developing public charging infrastructure, the company is committed to explaining the benefits of EV ownership and making the decision to switch easier than ever by providing customers with the resources they need to learn more about the benefits and potential savings of driving electric. By visiting www.GeorgiaPower.com/EV, customers have access to information on:

buying an electric vehicle,

understanding electric vehicle options,

charging an electric vehicle,

charging locations,

electric transportation news, and

frequently asked questions.

Georgia Power also offers EV charger rebates for business and residential customers, an online calculator to help customers find out how much driving electric may save them and a special rate for EV customers. The company's Plug-in Electric Vehicle rate offers lower prices from 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. to encourage nighttime EV charging.

To learn more about driving electric with Georgia Power, customers can also join Georgia Power's social EV communities on Facebook and Twitter (@GeorgiaPowerET).

National Drive Electric Week

National Drive Electric Week, recognized Sept. 26-Oct. 4 this year, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of all-electric and plug-in hybrid, trucks, motorcycles and more. To celebrate, Georgia Power and Clean Cities–Georgia will join the EV Club of the South for the "Drive Electric Georgia Virtual Showcase" on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. EST. Interested participants and EV enthusiasts can register for free on Eventbrite.

This year's virtual showcase will include mini sessions that highlight facts and myths of EV ownership, vehicles coming on the market and different charging options to meet your home, work and community needs. To learn more about National Drive Electric Week, visit www.driveelectricweek.org.

