GS Yuasa Energy Solutions created to better serve the energy storage and reserve power markets.

ROSWELL, Ga., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Yuasa Corporation (GYC) is restructuring their U.S based business operations. GS Yuasa Energy Solutions (GYES) is being organized to better serve the reserve power and energy storage markets by consolidating operations from Yuasa Battery, Inc. (Yuasa), Laureldale, Pennsylvania, and GS Battery (U.S.A.) Inc., Roswell, Georgia. The new organization becomes operational effective April 1, 2019.

GYES mission is to provide energy solutions and design expertise using lithium, lead-acid and other battery chemistries using technology and products developed by GS Yuasa Corporation, its parent in Japan. GYES will concentrate its efforts in North America, South America and the Caribbean basin.

GS Yuasa Energy Solutions Inc. will be headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, located in the facilities of GS Battery.

Additionally, GS Yuasa Lithium Power (GYLP) will continue to operate as a subsidiary of the new company (GYES).

William Moll, current president of GYLP is planned to lead the new organization after the affirmation during GYC's March board meeting. "I am very energized about our future, our products and our people. The energy storage market is projected to be 1 billion dollars by 2022 and GS Yuasa Energy Solutions is uniquely positioned with our family of battery chemistries, knowledge of the energy storage and reserve power markets, plus the world class products of our parent company, GS Yuasa Corporation" said Moll.

"I am especially excited the Yuasa Industrial Division is joining our team. On top of Yuasa's proven quality reputation over the years, the product and application knowledge this team brings to GS Yuasa Energy Solutions furthers our expertise to solve problems in the energy storage markets. I am looking forward to making significant contributions to our customers energy needs" said Moll.

GS Yuasa Energy Solutions, Inc. is an American subsidiary of GS Yuasa Corporation, the world's second largest battery company and a 100+ year old Japanese corporation. GS Yuasa Corporation is represented globally under the GS Yuasa, Yuasa, and GS brands. GYES brings together and leverages GS Yuasa Group's advanced technologies with proven American market successes in lithium, telecom, UPS, alarm & security, and energy storage into a single business unit.

