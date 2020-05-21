Hart Energy Recognizes Veterans' Influence
EMPTY
EMPTY
HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy's inaugural "25 Impactful Veterans in Energy" program honored veterans in the oil and gas industry and two special guests in a recognition luncheon on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Houston's Marriott Marquis hotel.
"The Veterans In Energy Luncheon gathered industry pacesetters who have paved new paths for our nation, industry and the next generation," said Kevin Holmes, Publisher of Oil and Gas Investor. "We are honored to spotlight these veterans and industry influencers."
The 2019 'class' of energy-industry veterans included women and men who served in the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy as well as National Guard contingents. Their oilfield careers and experiences ranged from staff roles and field managers to executives and C-suite leaders.
Attendees enjoyed lively presentations from Pete Hegseth, outspoken veteran's advocate and a Fox News co-host, and from Staff Sgt. David Bellavia (U.S. Army, ret'd), the Iraq war's only living recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor.
An enthusiastic crowd showered appreciation on these honorees after watching a tribute video, which briefly summarized each one's career and continued involvement in other military veterans' lives. The honorees included:
Nominations are being accepted now for the 2020 "25 Impactful Veterans in Energy" program. For more information, visit the web site at ImpactfulVeteransInEnergy.com.
About Hart Energy
For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor, E&P and Midstream Business); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and a range of research and consulting services. For information, visit hartenergy.com.
