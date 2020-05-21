Invitation to Aker BP's Capital Markets Update on 11 Februar

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Update on Tuesday 11 February at 10:00 (CET) at Hotel Continental, Oslo, Norway.

Program:

09:30-10:00 (CET): Registration at Hotel Continental

10:00-12:30 (CET): Capital Markets Update - presentations by executive management in Aker BP

Light refreshments will be served. To attend, please submit your registration to [email protected] by 4 February 2020.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's website www.akerbp.com/en.

CONTACT:

Investor contact:

Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47-91-889-889

Lars Mattis Hanssen, Senior IR Professional, tel.: +47-994-59-460

Media contact:

Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47-907-77-841

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47-402-24-217

