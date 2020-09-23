ION commercializes Gemini extended frequency source technolo

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the commercialization of its proprietary Gemini™ extended frequency source technology following a successful survey deployment in the Gulf of Mexico. Developed with support from an E&P operator, the new source technology addresses industry demand for increased geophysical fidelity in complex geologies while satisfying both improved operational and environmental performance. Gemini is flexible across both seabed and towed streamer data acquisition platforms and is immediately available as a plug-in component to existing source infrastructure.

Even in the current market, some of the most attractive E&P investment areas for appraisal, development and near-field exploration are amidst the world's most complex geological settings where more accurate imaging is essential for cost effective oil and gas extraction. Gemini uniquely provides a broad source spectrum significantly richer in low frequencies with a considerably reduced environmental impact. Low frequencies support more accurate geological models and imaging by driving improved performance and automation of Full Waveform Inversion workflows.

"This product is designed for a market where significant capex is still flowing, and where our customers need to de-risk decisions innovatively and cost-effectively," said Ken Williamson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ION's E&P Technology and Services group. "We have been delighted with E&P customer support during Gemini's development and their advocacy now for rapid industry adoption to address challenging prospects in their portfolios. This important ingredient to enhancing subsurface knowledge differentiates ION as we expand into the larger 3D multi-client new acquisition market while maintaining our asset light approach. Our patent-pending design has been approved by the environmental permitting authorities in the US and the UK, and based on these approvals, we expect permit timing in other jurisdictions to be equivalent to that of a conventional source array."

