Jacobs to Hold Its Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Earnings Confer

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings results prior to market open on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, and plans to host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET, during which management will make a brief presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call and view accompanying slides at www.jacobs.com.

