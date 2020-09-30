Jacobs Selected by United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority to

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) to support research into nuclear fusion and related technologies. Under the Engineering, Design and Build Framework for Electrical Assemblies, Jacobs will support UKAEA's research and development work in the Remote Applications in Challenging Environments (RACE) facility at Culham Science Centre in Oxfordshire, England.

UKAEA is working to turn the process that powers the sun into carbon-free, safe and abundant electricity for a cleaner planet. Replicating the nuclear reaction that powers the sun could provide low-carbon electricity for millennia to come.

Work will include engineering design and installation of control panels, safety interlock panels, and wiring looms for a control cubicle to support the testing of a new range of actuators being developed by UKAEA. Jacobs' teams will design and build assemblies at the company's manufacturing, fabrication and welding facility in Barton, Lincolnshire, U.K., with final commissioning and handover at the client's site.

Jacobs was also awarded a contract under the UKAEA's Engineering Design Services Framework to provide technical and specialist nuclear services across a broad portfolio of fusion-related programs.

"We're combining our extensive experience of designing components for nuclear fusion research with our technical capability to turn those designs into the finished article, leveraging our in-house manufacturing facilities," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions International Senior Vice President Clive White. "This strong linkage between design and project execution improves project outcomes for our clients."

UKAEA is responsible for a wide range of nuclear fusion research including the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), a program to design and build the world's first compact fusion reactor by 2040.

UKAEA Head of Procurement Paula Barham said: "These frameworks bring exciting opportunities for UKAEA to work collaboratively with the supply chain and maximize the potential value within those relationships. This is vital to UKAEA succeeding and positioning the U.K. as a leader in sustainable nuclear energy."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 26, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-selected-by-united-kingdom-atomic-energy-authority-to-support-nuclear-fusion-research-301139654.html

SOURCE Jacobs