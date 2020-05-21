JCP&L Reminds Customers of Available Assistance Programs to
EMPTY
EMPTY
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With cold weather now affecting the region, financial assistance programs are available for Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) customers who need help with their winter heating bills.
Assistance to qualifying JCP&L customers is available through Lifeline, Universal Service Fund (USF), The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), the Weatherization Program, Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) and New Jersey SHARES.
To apply or learn more about other JCP&L programs, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call 800-662-3115.
JCP&L residential customers also can manage their electric bills through the Equal Payment Plan (EPP). With EPP, customers can make consistent monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their electric bills. To apply or learn more about other JCP&L programs, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call 800-662-3115.
JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com
FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcpl-reminds-customers-of-available-assistance-programs-to-help-with-winter-bills-300987075.html
SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.