JinkoSolar Breaks World Record for P-type PERC and N-type HO

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the maximum conversion efficiency of its P-type PERC and N-type HOT bifacial solar modules reached 21.82% and 22.49%, respectively, breaking the previous world record and setting a new industry standard for solar cell efficiency. These results were verified during testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland, an independent provider of technical services for testing, inspection, certification, consultation and training.

JinkoSolar was able to significantly improve efficiency for its mass produced modules by applying newly developed ARC and advanced metallization technologies and existing and proven proprietary technologies to its large-area N-type HOT high-efficient cell design. New Tiling Ribbon (TR) technology was also incorporated into the cell design which eliminates any inter-cell gap, ensuring high-efficiency and high-reliability, while significantly improving the module's appearance. The high-efficiency modules also help reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) as the industry approaches grid parity globally.

Dr. Jin Hao, Vice President of JinkoSolar commented, "We are committed to providing high-quality modules that will efficiently and reliably operate under the toughest conditions. This new world record will pave the way for a new round of technological and industry upgrades in module efficiency with JinkoSolar leading the way. Going forward, we will accelerate the application of the latest and most advanced technologies to the mass production of our solar products which will drive an increase in cost-effectiveness and promote grid parity on a global scale."

