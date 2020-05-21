Kimbell Royalty Partners to Participate in the UBS Global Oi

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell Royalty Partners" or "Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests across 28 states, today announced its participation in the upcoming UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference in Austin, Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 21 – 22, 2019.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is an oil and gas mineral and royalty limited partnership based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell is managed by its general partner, Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 92,000 gross producing wells with over 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

