Leanne Ford Partners With Legrand As First-Ever Brand Ambass

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand , a global specialist in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, is delighted to announce Leanne Ford, celebrated interior designer and star of HGTV's "Restored by the Fords," as its 2020 brand ambassador to help introduce the latest debuts of designer switches and outlets from Legrand.

Leanne Ford is known for her modern yet lived-in approach to interior design and her easy-going personal style matches the stylish yet approachable spaces she creates and curates. As Legrand's 2020 brand ambassador, Ford will share her expertise on elevating spaces with Legrand's designer switches and outlets, adorne and radiant, throughout the year.

The partnership will encourage homeowners and design professionals to elevate their own spaces with the exceptional style and innovative functionality Legrand's Collections offer. Available in dozens of finishes, Legrand's designer switches and outlets are the perfect finishing touch for any interior, delivering features to enhance everyday life, while complementing décor.

"Legrand is pioneering the designer switches and outlets category, helping simplify and aesthetically improve a home through innovative solutions and design-forward style," said Angela Coffman, Vice President of Marketing for Electrical Wiring Systems and General Manager of Collections at Legrand. "Leanne has an incredible eye for selecting beautiful interior details while prioritizing comfort and convenience, and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with her as our first designer brand ambassador."

The partnership will formally kick-off at the 2020 International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, where Ford will participate in a meet-and-greet at Legrand's booth (#SU433).

"Creating welcoming, modern and elevated interiors is a signature part of my design aesthetic, and Legrand's simple, well-designed line of designer switches and outlets help me to achieve that look," said Leanne Ford. "Once I saw the stylish design and high functionality of the products, I had to have them in my own home. I love the unexpected detail they add to a space and look forward to sharing my experience with the products throughout the year as Legrand's brand ambassador."

With advanced functionality and innovative features, the adorne Collection offers solutions to help simplify daily life including wave-controlled switches, app-based dimmers, Pop-Out™outlets, built-in night lights and USB chargers, as well as efficient under-cabinet lighting. The adorne Collection of designer switches and outlets features a unique square form factor and pairs with the new extended range of wall plate materials, colors and finishes – even including customizable options – to coordinate with any hardware or décor. All switches and outlets fit flush within the wall plates, eliminating the need for visible screws, and fit into existing electrical boxes for fast and easy installation.

The radiant Collection takes any room a step above ordinary with designer switches and outlets in classic colors and metallic finishes, all enhanced by sleek, screwless wall plates for a truly sophisticated look. The radiant Collection also boasts industry-leading features to enhance the way people live in their homes. From outlets that offer quick-charging USB connections and wireless charging options, to Smart Lighting systems which include switches and dimmers easily controlled by app or voice assistants, the radiant Collection adds comfort and convenience in style.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program . Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines . Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

About Leanne Ford

Ford, who hails from Pittsburgh, gained fame with her signature "white on white" aesthetic. She brings her easygoing nature and personal style to approachable, welcoming spaces. Her work is featured in Architectural Digest, Country Living, Domino, GQ, Lonny, Elle Decor, Martha Stewart, Better Homes and Gardens, Redbook, MyDomaine, Refinery 29, the New York Times, and more. She is currently the star, along with her brother and contractor Steve Ford, of Restored by the Fords on HGTV, which follows the siblings as they turn some of Pittsburgh's most dated buildings into magazine-worthy homes. Follow Leanne's work at www.leanneford.com, or via Instagram at @leannefordinteriors.

