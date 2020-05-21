Local CITGO marketer CN Brown Company Raises over $300,000 f

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local CITGO Petroleum Corporation (CITGO) marketer CN Brown Company continued its strong support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) in 2019, raising over $300,000 through several company-sponsored events and promotions held during the year.

"Our family's commitment to helping win the fight for families affected by MDA has remained strong for generations," said Jeff Jones, General Manager, CN Brown Company. "Over the last 30 years, CN Brown Company and our employees have worked hard to raise more than $6 million for the MDA Maine chapter."

CN Brown Company's decades-long partnership with MDA of Maine continued in 2019 with the company's 28th annual Miracle Ball and 32nd annual golf tournament, which raised approximately $72,000 and $48,000, respectively.

Regular fundraising efforts also included CN Brown Company's two annual paper mobile campaigns incorporating each of the company's 76 Big Apple Stores, 26 energy offices, and 12 service stations located throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Over the course of two campaigns, nearly 900 staff members encouraged customers to purchase $1 and $5 paper mobiles for MDA, raising an impressive total of $165,500.

As MDA's largest corporate sponsor, CITGO and its employees, with support from its network of retailers and marketers like CN Brown Company, have raised well over $250 million to support the nonprofit organization's research programs and other initiatives aiding families navigating this debilitating disease.

CN Brown Company looks to continue its rich tradition of contributing to this worthy cause in the next year.

About CN Brown Company

Since 1948, CN Brown Company has provided quality products, employment opportunities and community support across New England. As the owner of Big Apple Food Stores, heating oil locations and retail gasoline stations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts, the locally owned, family business plays an important role in the communities it serves.

About CITGO:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, TX; Lake Charles, LA.; and Lemont, IL., and wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,900 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

