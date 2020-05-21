LS Power Taps Clean Energy Veteran to Lead Ravenswood

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LS Power, a leading development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, today announced the hiring of Clinton L. Plummer as Chief Executive Officer of its portfolio company, Ravenswood Generating, which owns and operates the 2.2 GW Ravenswood Generation Station in Long Island City, Queens.

"In Clint we are fortunate to have found a business leader who shares our vision for Ravenswood and its critical role in New York City's energy infrastructure today and going forward. I am confident that Clint's leadership, vision and capabilities will establish Ravenswood as New York's premier partner as we move toward a clean energy future," LS Power CEO Paul Segal said.

"We have exciting plans to leverage the Ravenswood assets to support major clean energy initiatives, all while keeping a sharp focus on reliability. We will be working closely with our regulators, customers, communities and capital partners to deliver a future that we can all be proud of. There is much more to come," said Plummer.

A 15-year veteran of the clean energy industry, Plummer most recently served as Head of Market Strategies and New Projects for Ørsted US Offshore Wind. During Plummer's time at Ørsted, the Denmark-based offshore wind developer secured customer agreements for more than 2GW of new offshore wind projects serving New York and New Jersey. His prior roles included Vice President of Development for Deepwater Wind, where he served as part of the team that developed, financed and constructed the first offshore wind farm in America.

LS Power's appointment of Plummer drew accolades from a broad spectrum of New York's energy, labor, environmental and civic leaders:

Kevin Law , CEO and President of the Long Island Association , said: "For over a decade, Clint Plummer has proven himself as a capable and trustworthy leader in New York's clean energy industry. I commend LS Power on his hiring."

Adrienne Esposito, Executive Director of Citizen's Campaign for the Environment, said: "New York State needs responsible leaders to forge a definitive path forward and accomplish our transition to clean energy. We are pleased that LS Power has hired such a leader in Clint Plummer. It has been my experience that Clint possesses a clear and strong commitment to supporting clean energy and fostering the needed transition in our energy sector so we can achieve New York's climate change goals."

Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters, said: "Ensuring the responsible transition to clean energy is one of NYLCV's top priorities. We commend LS Power for the vision to hire a committed leader like Clint Plummer and are hopeful that he will establish Ravenswood as a prototype for a clean energy future."

Anne Reynolds, Executive Director of the Alliance for Clean Energy in New York, said: "It is great news that Clint Plummer is bringing his impressive skills and infectious enthusiasm to this new position. We look forward to him continuing to do great things for clean energy in New York in this new role."

Roger Clayman, Executive Director of the Long Island Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, said: "We applaud LS Power for hiring Clint Plummer, who has proven himself to be a true friend of New York's labor movement. He established an impressive record of cooperation with local unions in the early stages of the U.S. offshore wind industry. We hope that his commitment to New York's working men and women continues in his new role."

Tom Wright, President and CEO of the Regional Plan Association, said: "Through his unwavering commitment to successfully bring offshore wind power to New York and New Jersey, Clint Plummer has proven himself as someone who cares deeply about the well-being of the New York metro region. We are confident that, with his hiring, LS Power will set a high mark as a model for the transition to clean energy."

In his new role, Plummer will oversee the operations of the existing generation facility as well as the development of new projects, including the battery energy storage facility that was recently approved by the New York State Public Service Commission.

About Ravenswood:

For nearly 60 years, Ravenswood Generating has been a vital part of New York's energy system. Located on 28 waterfront acres in Long Island City, Queens, Ravenswood represents more than 20% of New York City's generation capacity. It played a major role in re-energizing the grid after 2003's Northeast Blackout. It has continuously delivered safe and reliable service during major weather events, including Hurricane Sandy – during which it provided up to 50% of New York City's energy – and others, like the recent "Polar Vortex" and "Bomb Cyclone." Today, Ravenswood is pursuing an exciting growth-oriented strategy. This includes modernization of the existing facility, a proposed addition of the largest battery storage project on the US east coast, and other opportunities to play a key role in the energy transition taking place in New York State.

About LS Power:

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has consistently been at the leading edge of the industry's evolution, often introducing or commercializing new technologies and developing new markets. To date, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 42,000 MW of power generation, including utility scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery storage projects, and 630 miles of transmission, for which it has raised over $45 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses and platforms focused on distributed energy resources and energy efficiency. For more information, please visit www.LSPower.com.

