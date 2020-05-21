Majors Management Announces Acquisition Of The Retail Fuel D

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC and its affiliates ("Majors") have announced today its acquisition of 185 retail fuel supply contracts from The McPherson Companies, Inc. of Birmingham, AL ("McPherson"). The McPherson portfolio increases Majors' existing presence in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee and enhances Majors' relationships with its valued branded supply partners, including Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Conoco and Citgo.

"We are very pleased to add McPherson's customers to the Majors' supply network with this acquisition," said Majors' President, Ben Smith. "We are excited to welcome our new customers to Majors, and we are committed to providing high-quality and dependable service to the newest members of the Majors family."

"The addition of these customers to Majors is evidence of our continued commitment to our acquisition strategy," said Marvin Hewatt, the founder and CEO of Majors. In 2019, Majors successfully closed several deals including:

The acquisition of the fuel supply contracts and convenience store assets of Bowden Oil Company of Sylacauga, AL .

. The acquisition of the Georgia convenience store assets of McDonald Oil Company of LaGrange, GA.

convenience store assets of McDonald Oil Company of The acquisition of retail fuel supply contracts and convenience stores assets in Texas . The purchased accounts and real estate significantly enhanced Majors' footprint in Texas .

Majors is committed to growth and anticipates closing on several additional acquisitions in 2020.

About Majors Management, LLC

Majors Management, LLC, headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA, together with its affiliates, supplies fuel to more than 700 convenience store locations. Majors Management is a leading distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels and partners with the best petroleum brands including Shell, Chevron, Texaco, Exxon, Mobil, Phillips, 76, Sunoco, Valero, Citgo and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. https://www.majorsmanagement.com/

