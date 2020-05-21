Marathon Petroleum Corp. to host 2020 annual meeting of shar

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) announced today that its annual meeting of shareholders will take place April 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. EDT at the company's headquarters in Findlay, Ohio. Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations

Taryn Erie, Manager, Investor Relations

Doug Wendt, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contacts:

Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

