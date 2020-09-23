MCE Releases 10-Year Impact Report Highlighting Significant

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. and CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark a decade of clean energy service and community reinvestment, MCE is excited to announce the release of its inaugural 10-Year Impact Report. As the first community choice energy agency in California, MCE has committed over $180 million to local reinvestment, including $81 million in projects, $68 million in customer rate savings, and $5 million in local businesses.

MCE's impact stretches throughout the California economy – MCE has supported over 5,000 jobs and 1.4 million prevailing wage labor and union hours statewide – including $1.25 million spent directly on workforce development in its service area. MCE's clean energy investments mean that its default electricity option is 50% more renewable than the incumbent utility and meets state renewable energy targets 13 years early. Moreover, MCE has enabled $1.6 billion in new renewable energy development around the state.

"Ultimately, what drives MCE is the same purpose that we all share. We want a better future, for ourselves, for the ones we love, for all things living on this planet," said Dawn Weisz, MCE CEO. "The successes highlighted in this impact report demonstrate the great things that happen when communities are empowered to create their own choices. We are excited to celebrate our first ten years of service with our valued customers and partners and look forward to another decade of building a brighter future together."

MCE led the way for the growth of community choice energy programs around the state, which now includes 21 programs responsible for over 170 communities, 10 million customers, and 3,600 megawatts of new clean energy. MCE's impact report features information across three priority areas: environmental justice, workforce development, and the global reach that local change can affect.

Stepping into the next ten years of service, MCE remains committed to strengthening energy resilience in its communities, investing in decarbonization of transportation and electrification infrastructure, continuing to develop innovative community energy programs, and ensuring that local workforce and diverse community benefits are anchored in all aspects of its work.

About MCE: As California's first Community Choice Aggregation Program, MCE is a groundbreaking, not-for-profit, public agency that has been setting the standard for energy innovation in its communities since 2010. MCE offers cleaner power at stable rates, significantly reducing energy-related greenhouse emissions and enabling millions of dollars of reinvestment in local energy programs. MCE is a load-serving entity supporting a 1,200 MW peak load. MCE provides electricity service to more than 480,000 customer accounts and more than one million residents and businesses in 34 member communities across four Bay Area counties: Contra Costa, Marin Napa and Solano. For more information about MCE, visit mceCleanEnergy.org, or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

