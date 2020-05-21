NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Compensation Center, "We are by far the best branded source in the nation when it comes to former chemical plant workers with mesothelioma receiving the very best financial compensation results. When it comes to financial compensation for chemical plant workers with mesothelioma-they could receive over a million dollars provided they hire extremely skilled-fulltime mesothelioma attorneys.

The states where a chemical plant could have been located include:

Texas

New Jersey

Mississippi

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Michigan

New York

Indiana

California

Washington

Tennessee

Louisiana

For an interesting government report on existing US chemical plants in the United States please refer to the government website that addresses this topic: http://www.bls.gov/oes/ current/oes518091.htm.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a chemical worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html

