Michael Baker International Celebrates 80 Years of Making a

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2020. To mark the historic milestone and illustrate the firm's legacy of helping solve some of the world's most complex infrastructure challenges, the firm is highlighting 80 of Michael Baker's most iconic projects. These projects, as well as an interactive timeline of the Company's rich history, can be viewed at https://80years.mbakerintl.com/.

"For 80 years, Michael Baker has delivered excellence for our clients and this year's important milestone is a testament to every employee over the years who has made us the Company we are today," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "As we celebrate this landmark year, we continue to build on our proud legacy of making a difference for our clients and the communities we serve."

The Company has been involved with major infrastructure projects coast-to-coast, from the design and construction of the 789-mile-long Trans-Alaska Pipeline and the comprehensive engineering services for the iconic New River Gorge Bridge, to its current design-build construction projects including the Interstate 10 Corridor Express Lanes in San Bernardino County, California, and Corridor H in West Virginia, which will be the largest-ever design-build project completed for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

Michael Baker is also a leader in applying innovative and emerging technologies to its projects and was one of the first in its industry to receive FAA certification to operate Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to capture robust, real-time aerial photographs and video as well as conduct aerial mapping for its clients that need surveys or inspections of a site. Additionally, firm's early adoption of the emerging Mobile LiDAR technology to map the nation's infrastructure has guided more than twenty-five state departments of transportation and transportation agencies through their first use of Mobile LiDAR, helped establish industry standards and shaped the evolution of Mobile LiDAR technology and hardware.

Michael Baker International began in 1940 when its founder, Michael Baker Jr., launched his engineering and consulting firm with a $25 surveying job and has expanded to become a comprehensive provider of consulting and engineering services, including transportation, aviation, architecture, construction services, federal, water, planning and energy. Whether it is redesigning and constructing a busy stretch of interstate in Southern California, modernizing airports in Dallas and Pittsburgh or erecting a highway high in the Andes of Peru, the Pittsburgh-based Company operates with the same visionary spirit of its founder, and has grown to more than 3,000 employees serving diverse roster of clients from nearly 100 offices.

Its commitment to giving back is evident in both the community activities in which every local office participates and the firm's ongoing partnerships with organizations such as Bridges to Prosperity, a nonprofit dedicated to constructing footbridges in underdeveloped areas of the world, and Engineers Without Borders whose mission is to build a better world through engineering projects that empower communities to meet their basic human needs.

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country.

