Newpark Resources Sets 2020 Annual Meeting Date

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) today announced that its Board of Directors has set the date of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Central Daylight Time) at Newpark Resources' headquarters located at 9320 Lakeside Blvd, Suite 100 in The Woodlands, Texas.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts: Gregg Piontek

Sr. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Newpark Resources, Inc.

[email protected]

281-362-6800

