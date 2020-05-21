NextEra Energy announces appointment of David L. Porges to b

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced the appointment of David L. Porges to its board of directors. Mr. Porges will serve on the board's Finance & Investment Committee.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome David to the NextEra Energy board," said Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy. "Dave brings to our board a wealth of knowledge in finance, operations, and mergers and acquisitions, along with a proven track record as an experienced leader in the energy industry for more than two decades. We look forward to benefitting from his valuable insight and counsel as we continue to grow NextEra Energy and solve the world's toughest energy challenges."

Mr. Porges served as a non-employee member of the board of directors of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, which was spun off from EQT Corporation, from November 2018 through December 2019 and served as the chairman of the board of Equitrans from November 2018 through July 2019. He joined EQT in 1998 as senior vice president and chief financial officer and served as EQT's CEO from April 2010 to April 2011 and as CEO and chairman from April 2011 to February 2017. From February 2017 to March 2018, Mr. Porges served as EQT's executive chairman and as chairman and interim CEO from March 2018 to November 2018.

Prior to EQT, Mr. Porges spent 11 years with Bankers Trust Corporation, where he worked almost entirely with energy companies in a variety of areas, including mergers and acquisitions, structured finance and risk advisory. Mr. Porges began his career in the energy industry with Exxon Corporation (now Exxon Mobil Corporation), where he spent seven years in operations, focused on supply operations and trading, planning and marketing.

Mr. Porges holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and management sciences from Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 470,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

