NextEra Energy named to Forbes' list of America's Best Emplo

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the third consecutive year.

The Best Employers for Diversity 2020 were chosen based on an independent survey from a representative sample of 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.

"Receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year is a testament to our company's strong commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and CEO. "At NextEra Energy, our people are our greatest asset and building a great team requires us to live our corporate values. We are committed to excellence. We do the right thing. We treat people with respect. As an industry leader, these values drive everything we do at our company."

This honor from Forbes is the latest in a long string of third-party recognitions for NextEra Energy. Most recently, NextEra Energy was named No. 1 in its sector on Fortune's list of "Most Admired Companies" for the 13th time in 14 years. NextEra Energy was also recognized among the top 20 companies worldwide, across all industries, for innovation, people management and quality of management, as well as among the top 10 companies worldwide for social responsibility and use of corporate assets. Additionally in 2019, NextEra Energy was also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers and received the Gold Medallion for Hire Vets from the U.S. Department of Labor.

NextEra Energy maintains a strong focus on diversity and inclusion through the following:

Encouraging diverse thought creates better business decisions – At NextEra Energy, we provide an inclusive work environment that is free from discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, national origin, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetics, disability or protected veteran status. We also appreciate diversity of thought, style, technical and functional capabilities and leadership. When talented employees from varied backgrounds are engaged and contributing to our business success, we all benefit.

– At NextEra Energy, we provide an inclusive work environment that is free from discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, national origin, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetics, disability or protected veteran status. We also appreciate diversity of thought, style, technical and functional capabilities and leadership. When talented employees from varied backgrounds are engaged and contributing to our business success, we all benefit. Building a balanced team – As one of the nation's premier energy companies, we are committed to recruiting, developing and retaining great people at all levels. A key part of that commitment is to attract and maintain a diverse and multi-generational workforce that can help us meet the continually evolving needs of our customers.

As one of the nation's premier energy companies, we are committed to recruiting, developing and retaining great people at all levels. A key part of that commitment is to attract and maintain a diverse and multi-generational workforce that can help us meet the continually evolving needs of our customers. Corporate diversity council and employee resource groups – NextEra Energy's corporate diversity council provides strategic guidance on corporatewide and business unit-specific diversity and inclusion initiatives, models inclusive behaviors and promotes diverse and inclusive leadership teams. The employee resource groups drive an inclusive work environment and opportunities for engagement.

– NextEra Energy's corporate diversity council provides strategic guidance on corporatewide and business unit-specific diversity and inclusion initiatives, models inclusive behaviors and promotes diverse and inclusive leadership teams. The employee resource groups drive an inclusive work environment and opportunities for engagement. Encouraging diversity through recruiting practices – Our talent acquisition team partners with key veteran and diversity organizations – both regional and national – targeting diverse groups including women, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities, with a focus on attracting qualified diverse talent to become part of our great company.

– Our talent acquisition team partners with key veteran and diversity organizations – both regional and national – targeting diverse groups including women, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities, with a focus on attracting qualified diverse talent to become part of our great company. Offering college recruiting and NEXT Intern Program – We're always looking for the best and the brightest college students and graduates to help us shape the future of clean and renewable energy. By affording students relevant work experience, the internship program provides the opportunity to develop a pipeline of new talent and creates an environment where candidate and company can explore the potential for full-time employment in the future.

– We're always looking for the best and the brightest college students and graduates to help us shape the future of clean and renewable energy. By affording students relevant work experience, the internship program provides the opportunity to develop a pipeline of new talent and creates an environment where candidate and company can explore the potential for full-time employment in the future. Professional diversity organizations and events – We partner with diverse organizations, including the American Association of Blacks in Energy, the National Black MBA Association, Women in Technology International, Women of Renewable Industries & Sustainable Energy, American Indian Science and Engineering Society and many others.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

