NextEra Energy named to Forbes' list of America's Best Emplo

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the third consecutive year.
The Best Employers for Diversity 2020 were chosen based on an independent survey from a representative sample of 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.
"Receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year is a testament to our company's strong commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and CEO. "At NextEra Energy, our people are our greatest asset and building a great team requires us to live our corporate values. We are committed to excellence. We do the right thing. We treat people with respect. As an industry leader, these values drive everything we do at our company."
This honor from Forbes is the latest in a long string of third-party recognitions for NextEra Energy. Most recently, NextEra Energy was named No. 1 in its sector on Fortune's list of "Most Admired Companies" for the 13th time in 14 years. NextEra Energy was also recognized among the top 20 companies worldwide, across all industries, for innovation, people management and quality of management, as well as among the top 10 companies worldwide for social responsibility and use of corporate assets. Additionally in 2019, NextEra Energy was also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers and received the Gold Medallion for Hire Vets from the U.S. Department of Labor.
NextEra Energy maintains a strong focus on diversity and inclusion through the following:
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.
