NextEra Energy is once again recognized as No. 1 in its indu

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced it has been named to Fortune's 2020 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry for the 13th time in 14 years. NextEra Energy, whose principal businesses are Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), Gulf Power Company (Gulf Power) and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is also among the top 20 companies worldwide, across all industries, for innovation, people management and quality of management. NextEra Energy was also recognized among the top 10 companies worldwide, across all industries, for social responsibility and use of corporate assets.
"We are honored to be recognized again on Fortune's prestigious list as the leader within our industry, as well as ranked among the top 10 companies worldwide, across all industries, for social responsibility," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and chief executive officer. "At NextEra Energy, success is driven by our people, who are solving the world's toughest energy challenges and helping build a sustainable energy era that is affordable, efficient and clean. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment to excellence of our employees, who remain focused on innovative solutions and continuous improvement for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and communities."
In the electric and gas utilities industry, NextEra Energy ranked No. 1 for all nine rated attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.
Performance highlights for NextEra Energy include:
Fortune's annual list is based on ratings from executives, directors and analysts, who rate the highest-revenue companies within their industry on nine criteria including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.
