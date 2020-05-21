NexTier Announces Successful Partnership with NESR for the M

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") today announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries recently commenced operations on a specific opportunity in the Middle East North Africa ("MENA") Region to support completion operations, including the operation of hydraulic fracturing and wireline equipment under an agreement supporting an affiliate of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR"). This endeavor provides NexTier an exciting growth opportunity and provides NESR with market leading unconventional operational technologies and processes for its customers in the region.

The agreement positions NexTier and NESR to become preferred partners for the various unconventional programs across the region and leaders in well completions in one of the most prolific geographic regions for oil and gas production.

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with a company the caliber of NESR to provide completions equipment and services," said Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier. "We look forward to working alongside our new partner and are committed to delivering leading service quality and safety in this new geographic region. This partnership is accretive to our current frac portfolio, is a win-win for both sides, and is an exciting new chapter in NexTier's ongoing evolution."

"NexTier's track record in U.S. unconventional land completions for market-leading safety performance, operational efficiency and customer partnership made NexTier our top choice to partner with," said Sherif Foda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for NESR. "We are excited to establish this new relationship, and this is in-line with our strategy to bring the latest technology to the region."

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 4,000 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services.

