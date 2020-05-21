NexTier Oilfield Solutions Announces Timing of Fourth Quarte

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after the market close. In conjunction with this release, NexTier has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 a.m. E.T. (7:30 a.m. C.T.) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, which will be webcast live. Information on how to access the conference call and webcast is set forth below:

What: NexTier Oilfield Solutions' Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call



When: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. E.T. (7:30 a.m. C.T.)



Where: Live via phone by calling U.S. (Toll Free): 1-855-560-2574 or International: 1-412-542-4160 and asking for the "NexTier Oilfield Solutions' Earnings Call," or live via webcast at www.nextierofs.com on the Investor Relations home page. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through March 18, 2020 and may be accessed by calling U.S. (Toll Free): 1-877-344-7529 or International: 1-412-317-0088, using the access code: 10138991. An archive of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call at www.nextierofs.com on the Investor Relations home page.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

Investor Contact:

Daniel Jenkins

Vice President – Investor Relations

(713) 325-6000

[email protected]

Marc Silverberg

Managing Director (ICR)

[email protected]

