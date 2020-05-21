NV Energy Requests Bids for Major Addition to Renewable Ener

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NV Energy today issued a request for proposals to add new renewable energy projects to its portfolio. This announcement comes on the heels of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada's (PUCN) December 2019 approval of 1,190 megawatts of new solar energy and 590 megawatts of battery storage to be built in Nevada and serving customers by Jan. 1, 2024.

"We continue our commitment to our customers to expand our use of renewable resources while working to reduce energy costs for our customers," said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect these new projects to provide some of the lowest-cost renewable energy available, which will directly benefit our customers."

The request for proposals seeks solar, geothermal, wind, biomass and biogas technology projects that are compliant with Nevada's existing renewable portfolio standards. NV Energy will also consider adding supplemental energy storage systems that are integrated with the proposed renewable energy resource and stand-alone energy storage systems. Projects will be competitively evaluated on a number of factors, including best value to customers of NV Energy and creation of economic benefits to the State of Nevada.

NV Energy requests that all parties interested in becoming a bidder for this opportunity register on the company's website here and follow each of the directives under the "Steps to Complete" section of the website.

Bids are due by 4 p.m. on March 9. Projects proposed by successful bidders will require the approval of the PUCN. It is anticipated the projects would be completed and producing energy for customers by December 31, 2025.

NV Energy provides a wide range of energy services to more than 1.4 million customers throughout Nevada and more than 50 million tourists annually. NV Energy, Inc. is a holding company whose principal subsidiaries, Nevada Power Company and Sierra Pacific Power Company, do business as NV Energy. NV Energy is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Information about NV Energy is available on the company's website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, which can be accessed via nvenergy.com.

