NYSERDA Names EmPower Solar 2020 Quality Solar Installer

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmPower Solar, an Island Park-based solar installer, has received the NYSERDA Quality Solar Installer award for the second year in a row.

In an effort to help New York homeowners during the solar research and purchase process, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has developed a designation that recognizes solar installers who consistently meet high standards of quality. EmPower Solar earned a high quality score of above 4.0 for 2019 solar installations, qualifying for this designation.

Participating builders in the NY-Sun program that receive the NYSERDA Quality Solar Installer recognition from the Quality Assurance program are being recognized for their high standards of quality. Less than 12% of solar installers across the state have received this designation.

"Since 2003, our emphasis has been on installing high quality products and exceeding the highest industry standards when it comes to workmanship for our clients. We are proud to have a very tenured workforce in the field who is passionate about the work we do, and we congratulate our installation teams on earning another award for their high quality installations," said Gregory Sachs, Chief Operations Officer of EmPower Solar.

In 2019, EmPower Solar installed a record number of solar projects on homes and business across Long Island, bringing their portfolio to over 3,000 projects and their workforce to over 90 employees. As a growing firm, the company plans to bring on up to 30 more employees in 2020 and is currently recruiting for additional team members including installation professionals, engineers, and more.

For more information on solar installations and employment opportunities with EmPower Solar, call (516) 837-3459 or visit empower-solar.com.

About EmPower Solar

EmPower Solar delivers superior solar and battery technology, maximum savings, and exceptional customer service. Since 2003, EmPower Solar has been the preferred solar provider of over 3,000 New Yorkers and leading businesses, earning an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating. EmPower Solar represents the world's leading clean technology companies including SunPower as a Master Dealer, and Tesla as a Certified Powerwall Installer. EmPower Solar leverages over 15 years of solar and storage industry experience and record-setting technology.

