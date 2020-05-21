ONEOK Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Conference Call and W

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2019 earnings after the market closes on Feb. 24, 2020.

ONEOK's executive management will participate in a conference call the following day at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10 a.m. Central Standard Time) on Feb. 25, 2020. The call also will be carried live on ONEOK's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 800-367-2403, pass code 9753816, or log on to www.oneok.com.

What: ONEOK fourth quarter and year-end 2019 earnings conference call and webcast



When: 11 a.m. Eastern, Feb. 25, 2020

10 a.m. Central



Where: 1) Phone conference call dial 800-367-2403, pass code 9753816

2) Log on to the webcast at www.oneok.com

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 9753816.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

Analyst Contact: Andrew Ziola

918-588-7683 Media Contact: Brad Borror

918-588-7582

