OspreyData Opens Vancouver Office to Service Canadian Oil an

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OspreyData, the creator of Production Intelligence Suite of Artificial Lift Optimization software for Oil & Gas, announced today the opening of their new location in Vancouver, BC, Canada which will also serve the Oil and Gas community in Calgary, AB. This office will include staff for Professional Services, Data Science and other technical functions.

OspreyData's Canadian operations will join the company's other locations including headquarters in Orange County, CA and operations in Houston, TX.

"To ensure our ability to service all of our North American customers, we felt it imperative to expand our operations to include Canada," said Ed Cowsar, CEO of OspreyData. "Not only does this allow us to have services closer to our clients but opens new opportunities for us to tap into the rich technology ecosystem in the Vancouver area, and to service clients in Calgary."

OspreyData has also hired Jon Snyder, Petroleum Engineer as Customer Engagement Manager to help service clients in North American Oil and Gas. Jon worked as a Reservoir and Production Engineer, responsible for Artificial Lift at offshore producer Venoco, and in the Piceance Basin for Encana where he also was on their New Ventures Team where he did decision strategy analysis on new projects in the Bakken, Haynesville Shale, San Juan Basin, DJ Basin, Fayetteville Shale, Eagle Ford, and Marcellus. He also worked at Burlington Resources which was acquired by Conoco. He is experienced in managing production and the analytics associated with production optimization and brings value to OspreyData Oil and Gas clients implementing digital oilfield strategies to lower operating expenses and get more done with their Production Intelligence technologies. Jon Snyder is a Colorado School of Mines Petroleum Engineer and is speaking at PPDM this week in Houston on "Real Time Data in Oil & Gas: How to Prepare for It." Tim Burke, VP of Operations for OspreyData, said, "Jon represents that valuable intersection of experienced Petroleum Engineering and Advanced Analytics in Production Operations that helps the Operator scale production efficiently while avoiding well downtime."

Global oil producers and independent oil companies alike are seeing more value in the OspreyData Production Intelligence software. New clients are using OspreyData's cloud-based software across the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, DJ Basin in Colorado and other shale plays to scale growth, lower Lease Operating Expense, and increase production. OspreyData's incremental software implementation offers immediate value. And as oil and gas prices fluctuate, we help agile E&P companies win in this merger and acquisition market on Wall Street, and in their savvy acquisition and divestiture of leases in the oil fields.

For more info visit www.ospreydata.com or contact Tim Burke, VP of Operations, to schedule a full press briefing at (844) OSPREY-NOW.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ospreydata-opens-vancouver-office-to-service-canadian-oil-and-gas-market-and-hires-jon-snyder-customer-engagement-manager-300995070.html

