Pilot Company Kicks Off 'Life is Why We Give(TM)' Campaign f

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company, the largest supplier of fuel and the industry-leading network of travel centers in North America, today announced the return of the Life is Why We Give™ campaign this February with a goal to raise $1 million in support of the American Heart Association's fight against cardiovascular disease and stroke. Throughout the campaign, guests are invited to visit any of the 700 company-operated travel centers and convenience stores in the U.S. to participate in the fundraising campaign and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the critical programs of the American Heart Association.

"Our continued support of the American Heart Association and the incredible generosity of our guests and team members has contributed more than $2 million for the Life is Why We Give™ campaign since 2018," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Company. "Giving to such an important cause, which affects so many of our loved ones, helps the American Heart Association discover breakthroughs and develop initiatives to save and improve lives. Together, we can help countless people within our communities and around the world who are impacted by heart disease and stroke."

Pilot Company will kick-off its third year of the campaign with several convenient ways for guests to participate at its stores across the country, including company-operated Pilot and Flying J travel centers, Mr. Fuel, Stamart and Pride locations. To easily find nearby locations, download the Pilot Flying J app. The company also will offer ways to give on its Pilot Flying J website and social channels.

During the month of February, Pilot Company's fundraising initiatives include:

Paper Heart Icons : $1 , $3 and $5 red hearts will be available for purchase at all locations.

: , and red hearts will be available for purchase at all locations. Pin-Pad Round Up or Donation*: Guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts at the pin-pad during checkout.

Guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts at the pin-pad during checkout. Donate Online: A donation link also will be included on the company's campaign website at pilotflyingj.com/life-is-why throughout the month of February to provide guests another convenient way to donate.

A donation link also will be included on the company's campaign website at pilotflyingj.com/life-is-why throughout the month of February to provide guests another convenient way to donate. Social Media Donation: On Valentine's Day, follow @pilotflyingj on social media for an opportunity to "spread the love" and donate to the American Heart Association.

For each of these contribution options, the full amount will be donated directly to the American Heart Association.

To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about.

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company is a growth company focused on innovative solutions across its retail, energy and logistics operations. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its industry-leading network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations provides travelers with convenient stops that offer a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,200 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network connects smaller fleets and professional drivers to the services they need at a variety of fueling locations. The energy division optimizes the sourcing and supply of fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides critical hauling and disposal services in our nation's busiest basins as the third largest tanker fleet in North America. Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotcompany.com for more information.

About Life Is Why We Give

We all deserve to live a long, healthy and happy life. However, heart disease and stroke are robbing too many of us of this chance. The American Heart Association is working to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to have a quality of life that they can spend more joyfully with family and friends. When people donate or purchase goods and services from our Life is Why We Give cause supporters, we move closer to creating the quality of life we all desire. Life Is Why We Give aims to inspire consumers to think about their reasons to live healthier, longer lives and to give to AHA for those reasons. For too long, heart disease and stroke have stolen our precious moments. It's time we fight back together and affirm that we're more powerful than these diseases… because everyone has a reason to live a longer, healthier life… and that reason is why we give.

