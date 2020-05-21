Power to 112,000 Georgia Power customers restored following
ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric service to over 112,000 Georgia Power customers has been restored following the storm that brought heavy wind and rain through Georgia Saturday night. As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, approximately 11,000 customers are without power with a majority of the outages concentrated to the Rome, Cartersville, and Carrollton areas. While the company continues to work as quickly and safely as possible, customers in the hardest hit areas should plan ahead for outages that last into Sunday evening, due to the accessibility to damage from the storm and difficult terrain. Crews continue to clear pathways that will enable restoration efforts to continue throughout the day.
While repair work continues, damage assessment following widespread impacts from this storm is still in progress throughout Georgia and must be completed as an essential step to efficiently and effectively allocate resources. Additional challenges faced following the storm include downed trees and blocked roads that must be cleared.
Restoration progress since the beginning of the storm has been largely possible thanks to Georgia's advanced electric grid, which allows the company to reroute and restore power even when weather conditions prevent work in the field, as well as early work of crews. All of Georgia Power's teams are in the field today working to assess damage and restore power, including an additional 400 contract personnel.
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).
