Quanta Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, before the market opens. In conjunction with the press release, Quanta has scheduled a conference call for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, which also will be broadcast live over the Internet. Quanta will utilize a slide presentation to accompany its prepared remarks, which will be viewable through the webcast and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta Services website.

What: Quanta Services Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 – 9:00 a.m. Eastern time How: Live via phone – By dialing (201) 689-8345 or (877) 407-8291 and asking for the Quanta Services Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Live over the Internet – By logging on to the website at the following address: http://investors.quantaservices.com

For those who cannot participate live, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the company's website at http://investors.quantaservices.com and dial-in information for a replay of the call will be available in the upcoming earnings release. For more information, please contact Kip Rupp at Quanta Services at (713) 341-7260.

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, energy and communications industries, including design, installation, repair and maintenance. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

