Qubitekk Acquires Quantum Key Distribution Patent Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum communication pioneer, Qubitekk (qubitekk.com), further strengthened its patent portfolio around Quantum Key Distribution technology. QinetiQ, a British multinational defense technology company, has signed an agreement to sell its entire Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) patent portfolio to Qubitekk, Inc.

The portfolio includes 57 patent filings, across 17 patent families, and covers novel technological approaches in quantum science. One of the focus technologies in the portfolio allows QKD to be used across long distances. QKD has a potential to significantly advance data security, cybersecurity, and end-to-end encryption. QinetiQ's patent portfolio encompasses a way to scale up QKD from a local area to a planet-wide distribution, without having to wait for a Quantum Repeater or a Satellite to be built.

Qubitekk, based in California, USA, is the world's first company dedicated to commercialising Quantum Entanglement Sources required to speed the adoption of quantum computing and cryptography applications, making the portfolio purchase a logical fit.

What this portfolio effectively offers is a way to accelerate the introduction of global QKD compared to waiting for a Quantum Repeater estimated to be 10 years from actualization. Communications networks and infrastructure will be secured in before quantum computers and repeaters become reality

Dr. Duncan Earl, CTO and President of Qubitekk, added: "The patent portfolio we acquired from QinetiQ along with our current holdings of quantum patents will make Qubitekk one of the largest quantum patent holders in the United States. We are encouraged with the opportunities this will give Qubitekk in the marketplace."

Thierry Le Gall, QinetiQ IP Exploitation Manager, said: "We are pleased to have agreed the assignment of our QKD patent portfolio to Qubitekk, an ideal and innovative partner to further enhance and exploit our quantum cryptography inventions"

US broker Adapt IP Ventures forged a relationship between QinetiQ and Qubitekk, to enable the sale of the entire QKD portfolio.

About Qubitekk, Inc.

Qubitekk puts quantum technology into the hands or scientists, engineers, and developers. Our quantum-enabled entangled photon solutions provide capabilities and products never before thought possible. Qubitekk is a leader in the field of entangled photon quantum key distribution and is actively working with the federal government on active contracts and the promotion of quantum science. Our quantum education kit and Entanglement Academy are key to increasing the knowledge of the United States workforce in needed Quantum skill sets. More information can be found at www.qubitekk.com

About QinetiQ

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: QQ.L), QinetiQ is a leading science and engineering company operating primarily in the defence, security and aerospace markets. Our customers are predominantly government organisations including defence departments, as well as international customers in other targeted sectors.

CONTACT: Stephanie Rosenthal, +1-760-599-5100; [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qubitekk-acquires-quantum-key-distribution-patent-portfolio-300995980.html

SOURCE Qubitekk, Inc.