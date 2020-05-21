Recon Technology Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requ

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company") today announced that it received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") on January 13, 2020 indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule") for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Bid Price Rule and NASDAQ considers the matter closed.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is China's first non-state-owned oil and gas field service company listed on NASDAQ. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measures for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Since 2017, the Company has expanded its business operations into other segments of the broader energy industry including electric power, coal chemicals, renewable energy and environmental protection in the energy and chemical industries. Through the years, Recon has taken leading positions on several market segments of the oil and gas field service industry. Recon also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationships with its major clients, and its products and service are well accepted by clients. For additional information please visit: www.recon.cn.

