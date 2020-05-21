Regal Beloit Corporation To Host Investor Day

BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) will host an Investor Day on March 3, 2020, in New York City beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST. The management presentations will be webcast live and all presentation materials will be accessible on the Company's website at www.regalbeloit.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until March 2, 2021, at the link referenced above.

Regal Beloit Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation solutions and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

