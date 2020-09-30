Save money and energy during fluctuating fall temperatures

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power reminds customers that small changes around the house can deliver big energy and monthly savings during fall's fluctuating temperatures and throughout the year.
Fall energy-saving tips from Georgia Power include:
Rate options to fit customers' budgets and lifestyles
Now is also a great time to review your current Georgia Power rate plan and ensure that you are on the one that best fits your budget and lifestyle. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low. Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing:
Saving Made Easy
Georgia Power encourages customers to find even more ways to save by accessing energy saving tools and resources online at GeorgiaPower.com/Save, including hundreds of easy energy efficiency tips, a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. The company also offers customers a single, convenient online portal featuring the most popular energy saving and smart home products, such as LED lighting and smart thermostats, at GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com.
Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.
