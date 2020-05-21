Schneider Electric Donation to Odessa College Enhances Train

ODESSA, Texas, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the donation of more than $300,000 to the Odessa College School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) to strengthen their Bachelor Degree of Applied Arts and Sciences in Automation, which is the only bachelor in automation program in the state of Texas. This product donation will include the latest in automation technology, including Modicon M580 PLCs and Altivar 630 variable speed drives, as well as licenses to leading software packages, including SCADAPack and Wonderware, to enhance the training facilities for both undergraduate students and current professionals in the region.

"We are very excited that Schneider Electric has selected Odessa College and our leading Automation program for this generous donation," said Jacqui Gore, Executive Director of Advancement, Odessa College. "By supporting this program, Schneider Electric is reinforcing their commitment to the school, the community and the industry as we all have the shared goal of providing students with the practical skills needed to be successful."

This donation is part of Schneider Electric's ongoing partnership with Odessa College, which includes innovative products and software solutions for hands-on training classes and access to those facilities for hosting additional training classes to educate current industry professionals in the region. As a company with a significant presence in the area, Schneider Electric is committed to supporting automation professionals in the region, whether they are undergraduate students pursuing their degree or experienced professionals looking to enhance their skillset.

"We believe that it is critical to invest in our future now to ensure that we have the right people, with the right skills, to drive the industry forward," said Chris Dartnell, Oil & Gas Segment President, Schneider Electric. "We are proud to align ourselves with a leader in education that is developing the talented automation professionals that will be driving the Oil & Gas industry into the future."

The donation was announced on Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020, as part of Innovation Days: Permian Basin Power and Automation Training. This event provided industry professionals and experts with a unique opportunity to learn about the operational efficiency to be gained from integrated power and automaton solutions. Attendees participated in interactive workshops on digital oilfield solutions, learn from live demos and network with colleagues in the region.

About Odessa College

Odessa College has been providing post-secondary educational opportunities for residents of West Texas and the Permian Basin since 1946 positively impacted the lives of more than 500,000 people. The college provides a broad range of arts and science, career and technical, and continuing education programs as well as more than 125 associate degree and certificate options. To meet the needs of the area's students, classes are available at our beautiful main campus in Odessa, at extension sites in Pecos, Andrews and Monahans, as well as online.

For more information, visit www.odessa.edu.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com/us

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Blog

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #LifeisOn #EcoStruxure

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-donation-to-odessa-college-enhances-training-programs-to-better-prepare-tomorrows-automation-professionals-301004854.html

SOURCE Schneider Electric