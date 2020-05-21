Schneider Electric Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces for

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been honored by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Diversity. The Best Workplaces for Diversity are ones where under-represented and historically discriminated against people thrive and are represented at every level in the organization, including the board.

To determine the list, Great Place to Work analyzed the experiences of employees from diverse backgrounds within their working environment. These results were based on anonymous responses on more than 60 survey questions reflecting the day-to-day workplace treatment represented the work lives of more than 4.8 million employees. As a result, Schneider Electric has been awarded the #76 spot on this year's list.

"We are proud to be recognized with this award because it reflects the importance we place on diversity and inclusion as a core value within our corporate culture," said Santiago Perez, Chief Commercial Digital Officer and SVP US Solutions & Services. "We have proven that our teams are strengthened when we bring together difference perspectives – people with unique backgrounds, cultures and ideas – working together to solve the business challenges we face every day."

As part of our Core Values, Schneider Electric's mission is to create a culture of diversity and inclusivity worldwide. One where our employees feel uniquely valued and safe to contribute their best.

"Building great workplaces for all is not only the right thing to do – it's also a critical way leaders build business value," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "In our study of nearly 2,000 companies, we found that key metrics related to equity and inclusion not only drive stronger company innovation, but also predict whether companies will thrive or stumble during a recession."

The Best Workplaces for Diversity list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on anonymous employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Schneider Electric was also recognized as a Best Workplace in Manufacturing & Production by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE in September.

About the Best Workplaces for Diversity

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 4.8 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Blog

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #EcoStruxure

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-named-one-of-the-2019-best-workplaces-for-diversity-by-great-place-to-work-and-fortune-300978354.html

SOURCE Schneider Electric