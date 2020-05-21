Sempra Energy To Report Year-End 2019 Earnings Feb. 27

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) plans to release its fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 earnings by 7 a.m. ET, Feb. 27.

Sempra Energy executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Feb. 27. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on the company's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link.

Prior to the conference call, a slide presentation detailing the earnings results also will be posted by 7 a.m. ET, Feb. 27, on Sempra Energy's website.

For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 1455338, and it can be accessed on the company's website.

About Sempra Energy

