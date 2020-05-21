Shell And Dunkin' Announce Partnership And Loyalty Promotion

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell Oil Company (Shell), the largest fuel network in the United States, and Dunkin' just announced a national expansion of their partnership with the Fuel Rewards® program. The "Sip Dunkin', Save at Shell" partnership allows Fuel Rewards® members with Gold Status and DD Perks® Rewards Program members to save 10 cents per gallon every time they purchase five beverages at a Dunkin' location.

The "Sip Dunkin', Save at Shell" promotion is planned to run through the end of 2020, giving members the chance to save at the pump all year long. Below is a breakdown of how all consumers can sign up to participate and maximize benefits:

Visit DDPerks.com/Shell

New members sign up for a DD Perks and a Fuel Rewards® account, or existing members log in to accounts

Link your DD Perks and Fuel Rewards® accounts. A bonus, one-time linking offer of 25 cents per gallon is available through April 30, 2020

per gallon is available through Buy five beverages at participating Dunkin' locations at any time, scanning your DD Perks loyalty ID or an enrolled DD Card code located in the Dunkin' App

Automatically save 10 cents per gallon on your next fill-up at Shell by using your Fuel Rewards® card or ALT ID

per gallon on your next fill-up at Shell by using your Fuel Rewards® card or ALT ID The promotion is valid throughout the year. Linked DD Perks and Fuel Rewards® members may repeatedly purchase five beverages and save 10 cents per gallon with their Gold Status discount as many times as they like through December 31, 2020 . Members may also make the five beverage purchases individually or in fewer than five transactions (for example one transaction).

"Shell is thrilled to expand our partnership with Dunkin' beyond a successful Northeast pilot to a national offering, allowing more consumers the ability to both enjoy their favorite Dunkin' beverages and save when filling up their vehicle," said Todd Gulbransen, North America CRM and Loyalty Manager for Shell Oil Products U.S. "This national expansion has been something Shell, Dunkin' and the Fuel Rewards® program have been working on collaboratively - the teams are excited to offer consumers across the country the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of both loyalty programs."

"From the coffee in your cup to the gasoline in your car, Dunkin' and Shell and both play a big part in keeping Americans fueled throughout their busy day," said Justin Unger, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dunkin' Brands. "We are excited to continue to build the great partnership between our two brands throughout 2020 with the Sip Dunkin', Save at Shell partnership, and deliver significant new rewards that fit so seamlessly into our on-the-go customers' daily routines."

DD Perks members who take advantage of this offer will earn 5 cents per gallon after every fifth beverage purchase, which combined with the 5 cents per gallon in Fuel Rewards® savings members receive with their active Gold Status, creates a total savings of 10 cents per gallon.

The 10 cents per gallon savings from this program can be stacked with other Fuel Rewards® savings. Members can buy five beverages in one transaction for immediate 10 cents per gallon savings or spread the five beverages out over multiple transactions. For additional terms and conditions, please visit fuelrewards.com/dd-terms.

"Since launching six years ago, DD Perks has become one of the fastest-growing loyalty programs in our industry for quickly and conveniently delivering rich rewards and experiences for our members," said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing for Dunkin'. "Allowing our loyal members to link their DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts and save with each visit to the pump is yet another innovative way Dunkin' is delivering meaningful value and fueling our on-the-go guests' daily routines."

Visit DDPerks.com/Shell to get started.

ABOUT THE FUEL REWARDS® PROGRAM

The Fuel Rewards® program, is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program that serves more than 20 million members, and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 13,000 Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards program and to become an issuing partner, visit www.fuelingloyalty.com.

ABOUT DD PERKS®

The DD Perks Rewards Program rewards guests with points toward free Dunkin' beverages for every visit they make at participating Dunkin' locations. With DD Perks, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' no matter how they pay, including cash (in-store), credit, debit or an enrolled Dunkin' gift card. Once a member accrues 200 points, they receive a coupon for a free beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants. Throughout the year, DD Perks members also receive exclusive offers, rewards and bonus points on their favorite food and beverage purchases.

About Shell

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates over 13,000 Shell-branded stations across 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.

ABOUT DUNKIN'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shell-and-dunkin-announce-partnership-and-loyalty-promotion-through-fuel-rewards-program-301000683.html

SOURCE Shell Oil Company