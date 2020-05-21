Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative Honors Consumer-Centric

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) announced the recipients of the 2020 Best Practices Awards at the 2020 Consumer Symposium, hosted at DISTRIBUTECH International. The awards, now in their third year, highlight successful programs, products and strategies from electricity providers in six categories, including the new SMB Engagement Award.

While electricity providers have made considerable investments in developing a smarter energy ecosystem, the Best Practices Awards aim to ensure that consumers are receiving tangible benefits from these energy innovations. After receiving a record number of nominations in the fall of 2019, the award winners were selected by an independent advisory panel of seven industry experts.

The winners of the 2020 Best Practices Awards are:

ComEd has been awarded the Product Innovation Award for the Bronzeville Community Microgrid that's providing increased sustainability and resilience to the Bronzeville community and the broader service territory.

CPS Energy has been awarded the Culture Transformation Award for the People First philosophy that has reinforced the utility's focus on its customers, community and employees.

National Grid has been awarded the Consumer Engagement Award for its first-of-its-kind online solar marketplace that's helping consumers learn about and confidently purchase solar and storage.

Austin Energy has been awarded the Underserved Markets Award for its energy efficiency programs that are helping multifamily renters and lower-income consumers save on their energy bills.

Puget Sound Energy has been awarded the Consumer Education Award for its Up & Go Electric campaign that's effectively educating consumers about the benefits of driving an electric vehicle.

Pepco/Delmarva Power has been awarded the SMB Engagement Award for the Small Business Energy Savings Program that is helping small business owners save on their energy bills.

"Electricity providers have made progress in becoming more customer-centric, but there's more work to be done to meet the needs of today's consumers," said Patty Durand, President & CEO, SECC. "These winners showcase exemplary consumer-focused innovation, and we hope that they will pave the way for other stakeholders to follow."

More information on the winning programs can be found in the 2020 Best Practices Guide. To learn more about SECC, visit www.smartenergycc.org or follow @seconsumer on Twitter.

