Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative Honors Consumer-Centric
SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) announced the recipients of the 2020 Best Practices Awards at the 2020 Consumer Symposium, hosted at DISTRIBUTECH International. The awards, now in their third year, highlight successful programs, products and strategies from electricity providers in six categories, including the new SMB Engagement Award.
While electricity providers have made considerable investments in developing a smarter energy ecosystem, the Best Practices Awards aim to ensure that consumers are receiving tangible benefits from these energy innovations. After receiving a record number of nominations in the fall of 2019, the award winners were selected by an independent advisory panel of seven industry experts.
The winners of the 2020 Best Practices Awards are:
"Electricity providers have made progress in becoming more customer-centric, but there's more work to be done to meet the needs of today's consumers," said Patty Durand, President & CEO, SECC. "These winners showcase exemplary consumer-focused innovation, and we hope that they will pave the way for other stakeholders to follow."
More information on the winning programs can be found in the 2020 Best Practices Guide. To learn more about SECC, visit www.smartenergycc.org or follow @seconsumer on Twitter.
