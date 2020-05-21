SoCalGas Vice President, Denita Willoughby, Elected as First

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced Denita Willoughby, vice president of supply management and support services at SoCalGas will be installed as Board chair of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce (LAACC) at the Chamber's Inaugural Dinner on January 30. Willoughby is the first African-American woman to serve as chair since the Chamber's inception in 1888.

"SoCalGas is proud to have such an outstanding member of our team be recognized in this way," said Jimmie Cho, chief operating officer at SoCalGas. "We are certain that Denita's tenacity, motivation and commitment will shine through in her role as board chair of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce."

"In my role as board chair of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, I plan to continue to help move this great city forward, I want us to build on the strengths of our city and tackle the weaknesses," said Denita Willoughby, vice president of supply management and support services at SoCalGas. "One focus for me will be the need to create sustainable and resilient communities but in a way that is realistic for all Angelenos. Coming from SoCalGas, where we provide millions of Southern Californians with a basic necessity, it is important that everyone has affordable energy as we move into the 21st century energy system."

Denita is a Chicago-native but has lived in Los Angeles for over two decades. She earned her engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin and her Master of Business Administration from Harvard University. Denita currently serves as vice president of supply management and support services for SoCalGas and previously served as regional vice president, external affairs, where she led the company's community relations, public affairs and media and employee communications efforts.

Denita's role as vice president of supply management and support services is crucial to SoCalGas' plan for a 21st century energy system. The vice president oversees a team who ensures the company has the materials and support needed to innovate and create the technologies and systems for renewable energy as SoCalGas looks toward the future of energy in California. Last year, SoCalGas announced its vision to be the cleanest gas utility in North America with plans to replace 20 percent of its traditional gas supply with renewable gas (RNG) by 2030 – and five percent by 2022.

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce works to champion the needs of the business community in Los Angeles through its nationally-recognized influence. The organization advocates for economic prosperity and quality of life for the Los Angeles region by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration and helping members grow. LAACC currently represents more than 650,000 employees and businesses from more than 35 industry sectors. Each year the LAACC delivers more than 40,000 referrals to member companies, 120+ business and professional development programs and more than 10,000 job and internship opportunities for Los Angeles youth.

"The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce is incredibly fortunate to have the bold leadership of Denita Willoughby as our 2020 Board Chair. This is truly an exciting time and I'm looking forward to her partnership and support as we continue to chart the course to inspire the change that the region needs, and to address some of our most complex problems. We look forward to her leadership to help create a thriving region for all," said Maria S. Salinas, president & CEO for the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

"The Chamber has launched a new strategic plan to champion economic growth, amplify Los Angeles' position as a global center and enhance opportunities for our entire community. This is a transformative step for the Chamber as we re-imagine our role in bringing about prosperity with economic growth that is inclusive and globally competitive. Denita is the perfect partner to guide the Chamber as we lead into a new decade."

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors is the principal governing body of the organization. Membership is diverse, with more than 100 corporate and small business leaders serving on the board. The leadership determines the Chamber's policy positions on business issues and advises its members on strategies and policies.

About Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of business in the Los Angeles region. The Chamber's mission is to design and advance opportunities and solutions for a thriving regional economy that is inclusive and globally competitive. Founded in 1888, the Chamber is the oldest and largest business association in the region. Its member companies work together to promote a prosperous economy and quality of life in the Los Angeles region. For more information, visit www.lachamber.com.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America , delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional gas supply with renewable gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas system infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its gas system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

