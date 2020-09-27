Sustainable Capital Finance Inc. Launches Massive Update to

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Capital Finance Inc., a solar financing firm, has announced the official launch of the SCF Suite 2.0, a heavily updated iteration of its flagship platform, the SCF Suite.

The SCF Suite has been retooled and redesigned with many cutting-edge features such as automated agreement population and e-signature features. The proprietary web-based platform continues to expand upon its ability to provide an efficient means for integrators to price, submit, and transact projects in order to obtain PPA financing.

These improvements are expected to greatly assist the commercial and industrial (C&I) PPA market and help SCFs' developer and EPC integrators to price and transact a greater number of projects.

While the industry as a whole has faced several new challenges in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SCF has seen renewed interest in many areas of the C&I solar sector, with the comprehensive development tools included in the Suite helping to facilitate continued project development.

The Suite is currently open to new EPC & Development partners; any solar integrators interested in learning more about the SCF Suite can visit https://www.scf.com/ to find out more.

About Sustainable Capital Finance:

SCF serves as a third-party sustainable financing firm, providing financing expertise in commercial solar and storage. With institutional capital supporting project acquisitions & development, SCF is able to cater to the underserved commercial solar market. Sustainable Capital Finance and SCF Suite are service marks of Sustainable Capital Finance Inc.

