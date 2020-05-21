TE Connectivity enabling next-gen architectures at DesignCon
HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in innovative connectivity solutions for high-speed computing and networking applications, will showcase a broad range of industry-leading high-speed data communications connectivity solutions at the DesignCon 2020 expo on Jan. 28-30, 2020, to be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California. TE offers a vast spectrum of powerful, ultra-compact solutions engineered to help optimize the latest data center innovations, delivering the speed, scalability, space-savings, improved thermals, power and reach that may be needed in an industry moving toward higher data rates.
TE's featured live demos will include:
Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity technologist and industry standards manager and OIF president, will be a guest speaker at the 112G OIF panel. The panel, titled "Enabling New Architectures: An Update on OIF's CEI-112G Electrical Interfaces," will be held Wednesday, January 28 at 3:45 p.m.
TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
